AMMS Principal surprises teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

Across the nation, educators are being recognized this week for their important roles in communities. Here at home, an Alexandria principal kicked off the week with a surprise for his teachers.

Source: KALB

Alexandria Middle Magnet School teachers gathered in their cars wondering what their principal, Dennis Stewart, was up to. The teachers thought they were at the school to sign a contract, but that wasn't the case.

Music began playing and Stewart walked to each car with a sign that read "teachers are superheroes in disguise" as he thanked his staff. The vehicle gathering soon became a social distancing party in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

“He tricked us completely, it definitely makes my heart warm because I miss the kids so much,” a teacher expressed. “So, this was such a sweet gesture and I really appreciate it."

Another teacher compared the gathering to a pep rally.

“The energy he gives us, we deliver to the students. Kids we love you, thank you, Mr. Stewart."

Also during the celebration, students and parents rolled by with signs, honking their horns and thanking their favorite teachers.

