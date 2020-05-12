AMMS principal named state principal of the year semi-finalist, new assistant principal announced

Two administrators at Alexandria Middle Magnet School are celebrating recent accomplishments.

On Monday, the school's principal, Dennis Stewart, was named a semi-finalist for the 2021 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year. In 2019, Stewart was named Rapides Parish Principal of the Year.

Out of the 48 semi-finalists, Stewart is one of three Cenla principals on the list.

Also on Tuesday, the Rapides Parish School Board announced five new parish administrators.

Shannon McCue was named as AMMS’s new assistant principal. McCue said it's hard to contain the excitement she has for both Stewart and herself.

"We got the news yesterday. I actually was so excited,” McCue expressed. “I told him I could've screamed because it's just some really good news. It's really really good news, we didn't even see that coming down the pipe when we first got here in 2015, and so to see the transition, it's really no words for the excitement."

Also recognized by the Rapides Parish School board: Tera Laprarie is now the assistant principal at Northwood High School, Jessica Alwell is now the principal at Buckeye Elementary. Jennifer Bordelon is the principal at Caroline Dormon Junior High School, and Ben Arrington is now the principal of Alexandria Senior High School.

Others who made the list 2021 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year Semi-finalists list:

Teacher of the Year Semi-finalists

•Grant Parish: Jeff Richard

•Vernon Parish: Jessica Deon

•Beauregard Parish: Cassie Thompson

•DeSoto Parish: Nakia Graham

Principal of the Year Semi-finalists

•Rapides Parish: Jarrad Rivers

•Vernon Parish: Alnata Dione Bradford

