AMOA, Food Bank of Cenla take different approach to this year's 'Camp Carter'

Each summer, the Alexandria Museum of Art serves its community by putting on “Camp Carter,” an arts camp experience for students at Carter C. Raymond Elementary in Lecompte.

(KALB)

“We normally would be traveling right now,” said AMOA outreach coordinator Nancy Noles. “We would be moving around, going to various cultural places, educational stops and other fun activities that they could do as a group.”

But the program looks different this summer. Mon., June 1, AMOA took a different approach to the program.

“This year, some of the circumstances have changed, but we were determined to still provide them with some activities that would keep them busy,” Noles said. “So, these are art backpacks and gardening kits…We’re also including personal loop bags this year that will have some personal care items in them. As well as a bandana, some soap, a water bottle that they can decorate.”

And this year, the AMOA teamed up with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana to make sure students have everything they need during the summer months.

“Getting food and these kids receiving food was a big part of their program,” said Linda Hutson, director of development and community relations with the Cenla Food Bank. “They did also some gardening classes and lessons about nutrition. So, they wanted to make sure that even though the kids weren’t coming here and they weren’t getting fed as part of the program, that they were still able to get some food.”

And the program did not stop on June 1.

“Each Monday during the camp week, we’ll come and distribute both perishable and non-perishable food for the children in the program,” Hutson said. “So, every Monday they can take home a bag of food and whatever produce and other goods we have available.”

Each student gets five vouchers to use each Monday during the month of June to pick up their supplies.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.