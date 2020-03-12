APD: Man accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder on Juliet Street

The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting the occurred on Juliet Street on March 11.

APD says the victim was found shot multiple times when they arrived on the scene.

APD says their investigation led to the arrest of Marvin G. Humphrey, 25, for attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

