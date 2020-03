The Alexandria Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Kameron Thomas, 16, left his residence on March 7, 2020, and was described to officers as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 143 lbs. with a mole by his right eye.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Juvenile Detectives at 318-449-5099.

