APD assistant chief, lieutenant placed on administrative leave

The Alexandria Police Department's assistant chief of police and a lieutenant have been put on paid administrative leave, and we are told the investigation is looking into "possible misconduct."

City spokesman, Jim Smilie, confirmed to us that Assistant Chief Reggie Cooper and Lieutenant Darrell Clark were put on leave and being investigated for "possible misconduct." There aren't a whole lot of details as to why, the city says they won't comment further because it's a "personnel matter."

Cooper was promoted to assistant chief in February. Clark, we're told, is part of the narcotics division. We're told both are longtime officers at the department.

