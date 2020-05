The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting.

On May 15, around 11:30 a.m., APD received a report of an injured male in the area of Louisiana and Day streets.

Officers discovered a deceased male with a visible gunshot wound. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene and the incident is under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

