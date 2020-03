APD is asking the public to help locate Gregory Grantham, 45.

Grantham is 5'6" and weighs 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and a hat. He has not been seen or heard from in more than a week.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

