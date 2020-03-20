APD modifies response plans

In response to the COVID-19 virus, the Alexandria Police Department has modified its response plans to a select number of calls for service that do not pose an immediate threat to any persons or those that do not require the immediate presence of police to mitigate the situation.

This modified response plan only applies to incidents involving property type crimes. The goal is to help protect first responders and citizens from possible further spread of the virus by eliminating face to face contact when possible as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals along with other organizations such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police recommended COVID-19 response plans.

If a citizen needs police services they still are to contact the Alexandria Police Department as they normally would. The communications center will evaluate the request for service in order to ascertain whether the call meets the stringent requirements to be addressed via telephone. If it does meet those requirements, the citizen will be contacted via telephone by an officer and the reporting process will be completed.

If a citizen believes what they are reporting is an emergency they should still call 911.

For information and updates on COVID-19, go to https://www.cityofalexandriala.com/covid-19-response or call 211. To reach the city administration with questions or concerns call 318-449-5000.

The Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Parish Fire District 2 are also taking steps to keep firefighters safe.

“Alexandria firefighters live in firehouses and close quarters with each other for 24 hours at a time. If there is even one positive test within a station, this places a fire station at risk for a complete quarantine,” said Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King. “This could shut down a station response for any call in the jurisdiction that they respond.”

The firefighters will no longer send medical personnel in response to general sick and unknown medical calls. However, they will respond to all life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

