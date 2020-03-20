APD searching for jumper from Jackson Street Bridge

The Alexandria Police Department tells News Channel Five that someone jumped off the Jackson Street Bridge on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:56 p.m., APD says a witness called them claiming that someone was hanging off the bridge.

Downtown security cameras captured the individual jumping from the bridge and disappearing into the water.

APD and the Alexandria Fire Department are searching the waterway for the jumper.

If anyone has any information please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

