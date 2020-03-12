APD warns public of solicitation scam

The Alexandria Police Department has been made aware of a scam in the City of Alexandria which involves people soliciting funds, using Chief Jerrod King as a reference.

If you are contacted by anyone trying to solicit funds using the Alexandria Police Department or any of the officers as a reference, it is a scam and not authorized by the APD agency.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

