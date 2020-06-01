APSO seeking escaped inmates from DC1 in Marksville

Four male inmates escaped from Detention Center 1 in Marksville. Two has been taken into custody but APSO is still searching for the other three.

Brandon Johnson, 34, from Plaucheville, is charged with simple burglary.

Travis Green, 18, of Bunkie, is charged with attempted second degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and sagging pants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 253-4081.

Hunter Bordelon, 21, of Marksville (second person in the photo) and Chace Middlebrooks, 36, from Evergreen, (third person in the photo) have been found and taken back into custody.

Bordelon is charged with simple burglary. Middlebrooks is charged with possession of stolen things, resisting arrest or officer (multiple counts), possession of firearm by felon, aggravated assault, reckless operation, illegal carrying of weapon (multiple counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, battery on a police officer (multiple counts), criminal trespass, and numerous traffic offenses.

