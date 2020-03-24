AT&T announces temporary pay increase for front-line employees

AT&T has announced a temporary pay increase for its front-line employees to show appreciation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says that they will pay a 20% bonus above the regular hourly base rate of pay to its union employees effective March 25 and until further notice. This includes those working from home or at their regular job location.

This bonus will be included in their regular rate-of-pay for purposes of calculating overtime rates.

You can see more details on this and other COVID-19 efforts by AT&T here.

