Abraham Chief of Staff Letlow joins 5th District race

Chief of Staff for Congressman Ralph Abraham, Luke Letlow, has joined the race to replace him.

Photo Credit: KALB

Letlow has worked as Abraham's chief since the Congressman was first elected in 2014. He said Monday he is stepping down from that position in order to run for the post that Abraham announced last month he would no longer seek.

A Republican from Start, Louisiana in Richland Parish, Letlow told KALB that he understands the needs of rural communities in Louisiana and will work on their behalf in Washington.

"I've seen the challenges we've got - both with poverty and with opportunities," Letlow said. "We've had too many people leaving this district and going to Dallas, Texas or other places. So, I want to go in there, and I want to fight to help create more opportunities to see this district prosper. It's the second-poorest Republican-leaning district in America. And, we've got a lot of things we can do."

Letlow, 40, is a graduate of Ouachita Christian High School and Louisiana Tech. He and his wife, Dr. Julia Barnhill Letlow, are raising their two young children in Start, on the same land where his great-grandfather once lived and worked on as a tenant-farmer, and they worship at Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC) in Monroe.

Letlow is being joined in the race so far by Alexandria State Representative Lance Harris, a Republican, Democrat Candy Christophe of Alexandria and Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson, also a Republican.

The 5th District race will appear on the same ballot as the presidential race in November.

