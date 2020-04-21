Action needed for Social Security beneficiaries with dependents

Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who don’t file tax returns will start receiving their automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department soon.

People receiving benefits who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes, and have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment.

They should immediately go to the IRS’s webpage here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here section to provide their information.

Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries with dependent children and who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act by Wednesday, April 22, in order to receive additional payments for their eligible children quickly. SSI recipients need to take this action by later this month; a specific date will be available soon.

By taking this proactive step to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, their payment at this time will be $1,200. People would then be required to file a tax year 2020 tax return to obtain the additional $500 per eligible child.

The SSA urges Social Security and SSI recipients with qualifying children who do not normally file taxes to take action now.

People with Direct Express debit cards who enter information at the IRS’s website should complete all of the mandatory questions, but they may leave the bank account information section blank as Treasury already has their Direct Express information on file.

Additionally, any new beneficiaries since January 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will also need to go to the IRS’s Non-Filers website to enter their information as they will not receive automatic payments from Treasury.

----

Los beneficiarios del Seguro Social y Seguridad de Ingreso Suplementario (SSI, por sus siglas en inglés) que no presentan declaraciones de impuestos comenzarán a recibir pronto sus Pagos automáticos de estímulo económico (también conocido como Pagos de impacto económico), directamente del Departamento del Tesoro. Sin embargo, las personas que reciben beneficios, que no presentaron una declaración de impuestos en el 2018 o 2019, y tienen niños menores de 17 años con derecho, no deben esperar su pago individual automático de $1,200. Deben ir de inmediato a la página del Servicio de Impuestos Internos (IRS, por sus siglas en inglés) en www.irs.gov/es/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here y visitar la sección Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info (solo disponible en inglés), para proveer su información. Los beneficiarios de Seguro Social por jubilación, como sobrevivientes o por incapacidad que tienen niños dependientes y no presentaron una declaración de impuestos en el 2018 o 2019 deben actuar antes del miércoles, 22 de abril, para recibir pagos adicionales rápidamente para sus niños con derecho. Las personas que reciben SSI deben tomar esta acción antes del fin de este mes; pronto estará disponible una fecha específica.

Al tomar medidas proactivas para ingresar información sobre ellos y sus niños con derecho en el sitio de internet del IRS, también recibirán el pago de $500 por niño dependiente además de su pago individual de $1,200. Si los beneficiarios en este grupo no proveen su información al IRS pronto, su pago en este momento será de $1,200. Luego, se requerirá que las personas presenten una declaración de impuestos del año fiscal 2020 para obtener los $500 adicionales por niño con derecho.

Exhorto a los beneficiarios del Seguro Social y SSI que tienen niños con derecho y usualmente no presentan impuestos a tomar acción ahora. Vaya inmediatamente a IRS.gov para que reciba el monto total de los Pagos de estímulo económico a los que usted y su familia tienen derecho.

Las personas con tarjetas de débito Direct Express que ingresan información en el sitio de internet del IRS deben llenar todas las preguntas obligatorias, pero pueden dejar la sección para información de la cuenta bancaria en blanco ya que el Departamento del Tesoro ya tiene su información de Direct Express en el archivo.

Además, cualquier beneficiario de Seguro Social o SSI nuevo desde el 1° de enero de 2020, que no presentó una declaración de impuestos en 2018 o 2019, también deberá ir al sitio de internet del IRS Non-Filers para ingresar su información ya que no recibirá pagos automáticos del Departamento del Tesoro

