Actor, movie producer Tyler Perry surprises shoppers by paying for groceries at Winn Dixie stores

Several Winn-Dixie shoppers got quite a great start to their Wednesday as they discovered actor and movie producer Tyler Perry paid for their groceries.

One man says he went to the Winn-Dixie in Amite, an employee at the door handed him a piece of paper, and told him to hand it to the cashier at the checkout.

When he did, the cashier told him his grocery bill was being paid by Tyler Perry.

Another lady says she was at the Winn-Dixie in New Orleans on Tchoupitoulas Street when she also had her tab paid for by the actor.

People have been taking to social media to share their experiences. Twitter users say Perry paid for items at stores in Gramercy, Baton Rouge, and other various locations.

