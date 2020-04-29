Adopt a senior: Facebook groups celebrating graduating seniors

A group on Facebook is allowing people to give back and show support for high school seniors who will miss a major milestone because of COVID-19.

Schools across the country are closed to help stop the spread of the virus preventing some graduating seniors a graduation ceremony.

Three Texas mothers of high seniors have created a group for seniors to recognize their accomplishments.

"It's a blessing, the kids are excited. It puts a smile on their face," Shawana Greenwood said.

Greenwood helps managed a Facebook group called "Adopt a high school senior." The group has nearly 1,000 members and connects students with Good Samaritans across the country, even students from Cenla.

"People are going through a hard time right now, but people are still stepping up for the seniors," she said.

Greenwood said many people are giving the seniors things like candy, cards or letters. She said if you can't afford to give anything, just leave some encouraging words.

"Read some of the posts because some of the kids are going through some really trying things," she said. "Some have lost their parents, some have lost their grandma, their father to COVID-19."

If you are a senior wishing to be adopted or want to adopt a senior, click here.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.