Advocacy group says Oakdale inmate death could be the first of many

49-year old Patrick Jones died of COVID-19 Saturday night. Jones was an inmate at Oakdale Federal Correctional Institute, where he was serving a nonviolent drug offense. Jones is the first inmate to die in federal custody. However, at least one prisoner advocacy group thinks this first death is just the tip of the iceberg.

"I think that Oakdale is the quiet before the storm." Norris Henderson is the executive director of a prisoner advocacy group in New Orleans called 'Voice of the Experienced' or VOTE. He says that prisoners in federal custody, are one of the most vulnerable populations, with both prisoners and their families left with little information. Henderson says, "Somebody has got to be checking the people coming in to ensure that the people who are there, who don't have the luxury or the liberty to leave, are protected." He adds, "Panic is starting to set in."

News Channel Five has received multiple anonymous news tips from people claiming to work inside both Pollock and Oakdale prisons-the alleged employees claiming that COVID-19 has already taken root inside Louisiana’s prisons. ""We know for a fact that there's no such thing as social distancing inside of those environments."

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, there are currently only a few dozen inmates and staff members nationwide, including about a dozen at Oakdale-who have tested positive for COVID-19. "It's hard for people outside to get tested so you can imagine what challenges are going to be for folks inside." Henderson says, those numbers are probably much higher. "When you're talking about over 200,000 people in federal custody in this country, you would assume that those numbers would be off."

Although the BOP has enacted a modified operations plan to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 inside prisons, VOTE says right now most prisoners are at the mercy of the federal prison system. "Folks would rather fend for themselves on the outside given those circumstances than to be there waiting to see whether or I not I survive this epidemic before I'm released,” says Henderson.

VOTE says its received calls from concerned inmates all over Louisiana. Just last night, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced they are enacting phase five of the modified operations plan. Starting today, inmates at every institution in the U.S. will be quarantined in their cells or quarters for the next 14 days to help stop the spread of the virus.

