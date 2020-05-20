After 2 votes, new Louisiana education superintendent chosen

The leader of one of Louisiana’s largest suburban school systems has been chosen as the state’s new education superintendent.

Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley won the second vote taken by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Brumley received the backing of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ three appointees to the board, along with five elected members. He received exactly the eight votes needed to hire a superintendent.

Brumley defeated Jessica Baghian and Lonnie Luce. Baghian is an assistant state superintendent at the Department of Education who was favored by business organizations and pro-charter school groups. Luce is the former superintendent of the St. James Parish school system.

