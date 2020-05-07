After Oklahoma decision, Louisiana AG's Office files notice to prevent Kayla Giles from contacting witness daughter

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office plans on fighting any attempt by Kayla Giles to have contact with her daughter in Oklahoma, who is a witness to the Sept. 2018 shooting death of Thomas Coutee, Jr., after a court in Oklahoma granted her contact at the end of April.

Giles is charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice for the death of her estranged husband, Coutee, Jr., in an Alexandria Walmart parking lot. The shooting happened during a custody exchange. Giles claims it was self defense.

On March 9, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard ruled that Giles violated her bond and was in contempt of court for an unauthorized attempt to see her daughter during an authorized visit to Oklahoma for a separate matter in February.

The child's father, who told authorities that Giles did not have permission to be at the house, applied for and was granted a protective order. As a result, in Louisiana, the Attorney General's Office brought the matter before the court and Giles was ordered to serve 30 days in the parish jail and additional conditions of bond were set - one of which included that Giles cannot contact witnesses or have someone contact them for her.

When the Oklahoma matter went to court, on April 22, the Attorney General's Office received notice from defense from Judge Gary Huggins in Wagoner County, Oklahoma District Court that Giles had been granted contact with her daughter.

In a notice filed Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Brooke Harris wrote, "The State (Louisiana) hereby notifies the defendant and the Court of its position that any attempt by the Defendant to act in accordance with the Oklahoma Order would be a violation of the conditions of her bond for which revocation will be sought."

The Attorney General's Office also argues that, "A district court judges in Wagoner County, Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction to issue orders that undermine a criminal matter in Louisiana and contradict rulings of this Court."

Giles' attorney, George Higgins, has not yet responded to the filing by the Attorney General's Office.

Meanwhile, Judge Greg Beard still needs to rule on pending motions in the case before a trial can take place. Giles' trial was set to begin this week, but because of an order by the Louisiana Supreme Court, jury trials are on hold until July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

