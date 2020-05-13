After U.S. Supreme Court decision, Akeeley Blade files motion for new trial

Akeeley Blade, 20 of Alexandria, who is serving a life sentence for a 2017 first degree murder, second degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery conviction, has become the first person in Rapides Parish to file a motion to request a new trial based off a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Blade was convicted by a jury on the murder charge in a non-unanimous verdict for the 2016 beating death of Michael Butler, who was staying at the Motel 6. That conviction carried an automatic life sentence.

His convictions on the other two charges were unanimous. And, the penalties for those charges carried 30 years in a concurrent sentence, meaning they run together with the life sentence.

Co-defendants in the case entered pleas and did not go to trial.

On Wednesday, Blade's attorney, Michael Brewer, filed a motion for a new trial on the murder conviction arguing a recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Ramos v. Louisiana. That ruling now requires unanimous verdicts, but there's legal debate over it's meaning for cases that have already been decided.

Here's what Brewer is arguing in his motion: "Undersigned counsel shows that mover's cases is still pending before the Third Circuit Court of Appeal and therefore the holding in Ramos v. Louisiana is applicable."

Brewer is asking for a contradictory hearing before a Rapides Parish judge, which is a hearing where the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office has a chance to respond to the motion. No date has been set yet. There's also uncertainty as how the motion would be argued due to an order that has halted the transport of inmates to legal settings in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We're told by Brewer that the future of the motion depends heavily on what happens with the appeal, and there's still a chance that regardless of what happens with the murder conviction, Blade could still have to serve 30 years behind bars on the other two convictions since they were unanimous. But, he's hoping the Third Circuit addresses that matter soon.

The Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office tells us they believe the jury's verdict on the murder charge is still the correct one and should be upheld.

