After confusion, Lasalle parish set to begin reopening businsses this Friday

On Monday the Jena Times Olla-Tullos-Urania Signal reported that Lasalle parish is set to reopen businesses on a limited basis this Friday, May 1stt. According to the guidelines - businesses like hair salons, gyms, and restaurants are allowed to reopen as long as they take certain precautions outlined by parish leaders. This opening goes against Governor Edwards’ extension of the new stay at home order that goes into effect this Friday. A hair salon owner in Jena told us, the conflicting information has left Lasalle parish business owners in a precarious position.

"Jena's torn. I know they're opening up but then the Governor is saying something else. So cosmetologists, barbers, we go by what the board says. It don't matter what somebody tells us. We have to go by what the board says. If the board tells us do not open, we can't open and I know a lot of people are mad at us and think we're just choosing not to open because yet LaSalle is opening up but that's not the case. We're risking losing our license and fines if we open,” says Lenora Butt of the Klazzy Klipperz Salon in Jena.

Lasalle parish District Attorney J. Reed Walters seemed to backtrack on the Jena Times' report, telling KALB that they are not advocating that anyone violate the state orders.

However, in an interview with radio station KJNA Tuesday morning, Lasalle Parish Sheriff and Homeland Security Director Scott Franklin said the plan the parish came up with, was in anticipation of Governor Edwards not extending the stay at home order past April 30. He said that when the governor did in fact, decide to extend the order Monday, some parish leaders backed out.

Sheriff Franklin says they will go forward with the 'soft opening' of the parish this Friday, since the number of new COVID-19 cases in the parish is low. A Jena gym owner told KALB that because of the confusion they haven't made a decision yet about reopening. "We will not go against our parish and we will also not go against our governor. If we are told that we can open I do not feel like our parish will lead us in the wrong direction, as far as opening. I do not feel like they will ask us to do anything against the governor so I truly in my opinion I would follow what the parish tells us to do,” says Haley Vickers, owner of Victory Fitness in Jena.

