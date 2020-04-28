After furloughing 95% of workers, SeaWorld seeks federal loan

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment is seeking a loan from a federal program meant to help businesses retain workers during pandemic-related shutdowns.

The entrance to the SeaWorld Theme park remains closed Monday, March 30, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. SeaWorld is indefinitely furloughing more than 90% of its employees and they won't get paid after March 31. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

But a labor group said this week that the theme park company is undeserving because it furloughed 95% of its employees.

SeaWorld operates a dozen SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks across the U.S.

The company said late last month that it was actively trying to get assistance from the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program.

The program offers four-year loans of between $1 million and $25 million to medium-sized businesses. Principal and interest payments are deferred for a year.

