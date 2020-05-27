AEX launches website for information on flying during COVID-19 pandemic

People are heading back to airports, which are a little different these days thanks to COVID-19.

As an increase in air traffic continues, Alexandria International Airport has launched an online resource called "Fly Safe AEX".

"It's a one-stop-shop for the flying public where they can get information about the requirements of the airlines, TSA," says England Airpark Executive Director, Sandra McQuain.

The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) has released a list of changes and recommendations for airlines and airports. But, there's not a standard protocol across the country and McQuain says that it can be a little challenging for passengers right now. She says an example would be the airport a passenger is departing from requiring that a mask be worn and the airport they fly into only recommending that a mask be worn. Information provided on the "Fly Safe AEX" website will help prepare travelers know those requirements ahead of time.

American, Delta and United Airlines fly out of AEX and the website provides individual information for each. McQuain says that AEX's airport terminal is now open to the public, but this week they're placing social distancing decals on the floor to keep people 6 feet apart while they're waiting in lines. The third-floor observation area remains closed to the public until further notice and the second floor will be closed during times of no arriving or departing flights.

McQuain also says that even though they are seeing an increase in air traffic, the number isn't great. However, with everything going on, it is encouraging.

"We are at about 16 percent of where we were a year ago. At its lowest point, we were at about 10 percent so we're starting to see that uptick, it's been very steady".

