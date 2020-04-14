Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has a memoir coming out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book is called “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.”

The publisher says Trebek will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

Trebek announced last year that he was being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer.

