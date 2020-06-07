APD investigating fatal shooting

According to the Alexandria Police Department, a fatal shooting occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of 16th Street.

The preliminary investigation by detectives and the Crime Scene Unit indicates two people had a verbal argument.

Each produced a handgun, with the suspect firing one time striking the victim.

The case remains under investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

