Alexandria Best Buy letting customers in by appointment only

Starting this week, Best Buy is letting customers into about 200 stores across the country, including our local store here in Alexandria.

Best Buy officials say the new service will be offered by appointment only, giving customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their tech needs.

The company also says they will have a number of new safety protocols in place to keep employees and customers safe.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, click here.

