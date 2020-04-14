Alexandria City Council approves 2% raise for APD officers who didn't get raise back in August

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, an ordinance was passed amending the current working agreement with the Alexandria Police Officers' Association Local 833 Union, which has been in effect since March 2016.

The revised agreement allows officers to get a two percent raise who weren't initially eligible when it was first offered by Mayor Jeff Hall in 2019.

Back in August, Hall gave a two percent raise across the board for all city employees.

However, there was a clause stating that officers were not eligible for a raise until they reach the rank of corporal.

That agreement was revised at Tuesday night's meeting.

In a unanimous decision, council members voted to move forward with the ordinance.

City Councilman at Large Jules Green says he's glad city officers are accepting the contract and is thankful the city is able to bring APD officers up to a decent wage.

