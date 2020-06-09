Alexandria City Council discusses Sugar House Road development

Alexandria City Council members discussed new development ideas in the Sugar House Road area of Alexandria on Tuesday.

During the Economic Workforce and Planning Development Committee, council members recommended to the Alexandria Central Economic and Development District Board that Sugar House Road could be an ideal place for industrial, commercial or residential development.

Sugar House Road connects I-49 to Hwy 1, and the city owns at least 100 acres of the land already.

Mayor Jeff Hall says he'd like to see some sort of development in the area.

The mayor's administration first pushed for development at the start of the year but with COVID-19, some of those plans had to come to a halt.

"Even though COVID-19 kind of challenges getting together, there's a way we're going to get past it like everybody else is going to get past it," said Mayor Jeff Hall. "That's a great opportunity, and this is a great group along with other groups to kind of put their heads together and let's jump on this opportunity and figure it out."

Councilman Malcolm Larvadain says he'd like to see an industrial park or some sort of computer park with strong computer processing.

The Alexandria Central Economic and Development District Board now has 90 days to discuss ideas and present them back to the council.

They're also actively working on rural and downtown development and partnering with different local agencies.

