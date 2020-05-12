Alexandria City Council passes resolution to investigate APD

The Alexandria City Council is moving forward with plans to get a closer look into the Alexandria Police Department.

At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council voted 4-2 to "investigate hiring, firing and disciplinary practices of the Alexandria Police Department along with organizational structure.

The vote came after Councilman Malcolm Larvadain had written a letter to the Council last week asking for the resolution to be added to the May 12 agenda. Larvadain has yet to say publicly why he asked for the resolution. Last week, he told KALB that he was wanting to get some information about the disciplinary actions of APD officers and wasn't willing to elaborate.

KALB was not allowed in the City Council chambers Tuesday due to meeting size restrictions, we were told, but we were allowed to watch in the lobby area on a monitor. Larvadain was not available for comment after the meeting, and City Council President Jules Green declined to comment and referred us to Larvadain.

The four who voted to pass the resolution were: Larvadain, Green, Joe Fuller and Gerber Porter. Voting against it were Chuck Fowler and Jim Villard. Villard voiced concern over the resolution during the meeting.

Green did tell us that Larvadain, who is Chairman of the Legal Committee, would get with City Attorney David Williams about what the Council can legally do in their investigation without violating provisions of the Civil Service Board, the body with the legal authority to do the things the Council seems to be asking to do.

Last week, KALB reached out to Civil Service Board Attorney Brian Cespiva who said this matter is normally something the Civil Service Board would handle. Cespiva said the council agenda item came as a complete surprise to him and the board.

"The State of Louisiana vests the authority to investigate the hiring, firing and disciplinary practices of APD with the Fire and Police Service Board," he said. "At this time we are unaware of any complaints against Chief (Jerrod) King or any supervisory personnel at APD. We hope the city will provide an explanation prior to the council meeting next Tuesday."

However, that did not occur, and there was a lot of uncertainty about what the next step in the process will be.

In other Council news:

The Council adopted a resolution of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Jeff Hall to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Crossroads Soccer Association.

Councilman Gerber Porter, as he did two weeks ago, voiced concern, mainly at any additional costs incurred by City to maintain fields. He proposed a two-year extension rather than the five-year extension in the original ordinance.

Attorney Patrick Sadler said due to insurance costs incurred by the Louisiana Soccer Association, they would agree to a 3-year extension minimum. Sadler also pointed out that the city maintains the fields anyway.

Councilman Chuck Fowler talked about the history of the program and the fact maintenance of fields is part of recreation tax passed by citizens several years ago.

Porter said while Crossroads is an impressive organization, and he wanted to know when current contract expired. Sadler said it expired in 2016 because of lack of insurance. He said it would take a written agreement to get that through LSA. Crossroads, he said, has had its own insurance in the meantime.

Sadler also said the City has gotten far more in return than it has given to have Crossroads run the soccer program. Porter noted all the programs and sponsors Crossroads has, and called it “impressive.” He also noted that they charge fees. He said as a result, Crossroads could contribute to the City for the use of the fields. Sadler noted the fees charged cover costs of instructors and doesn’t mean they are going into their pockets.

Councilman Villard said Crossroads has to cover a number of costs including referees, scholarships, and more. Porter said the population of 18 and under in Alexandria is projected around 10,000 and around 1,000 are soccer participants. He said he was willing to go three years and wanted an annual audit to see if the City loses money and what the demographics are. Villard responded by saying that every cooperative endeavor should be audited then. And, he noted that they City would have to pay for audits.

The measure passed the Finance Committee after Porter moved to have a three-year agreement with no renewal fee.

The Council also adopted an ordinance authorizing Mayor Hall to enter into a professional services agreement with Visual Concept Designs, the company producing the City's “Together Talks” videos at $200 per video.

Some councilmen questioning the expense. The Mayor’s Chief of Staff Susan Broussard said they are being done to inform the public where the local media may not be able to. Porter recommended the committee proposal to the to full Council with some language changes about what is being provided. The Council approved the agreement with a $4,000 cap and a provision that they service may also be utilized by the Council if needed.

