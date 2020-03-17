Alexandria City Council still meets Tuesday amidst pandemic

Alexandria City Council still plans to meet ON Tuesday night amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state of Louisiana has a total of 196 reported cases of the coronavirus.

A number of topics will be discussed at the meeting, including Alex River Fete, the lease of golf cars for city golf and athletic facilities, and the planning of many different spring events.

A few of the events being discussed have already occurred, been canceled or postponed, including Louisiana Athletic Club's Miracle Run 5K, and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

No word on if people will be turned away from the council chambers if more than 50 people are present.

