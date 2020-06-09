Alexandria City Council turns down motion to allow Councilman Silver access to attend meetings virtually

Alexandria City Council members turned down a motion to allow District Four Councilman Harry Silver to attend meetings virtually.

Silver hasn't been able to attend council meetings since February 4. First, because he broke his elbow, missing the February 18 meeting and then missing meetings in March, April, May and now June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a lawsuit filed by Silver last week, the 98-year-old says neither the city or Council President Jules Green provided accommodations to enable him to attend council meetings via telephone because he is susceptible to COVID-19 due to his age.

Earlier this month, the council placed an agenda item in Tuesday night's meeting requesting to "allow any council member ordered by a medical doctor to stay at home during the COVID-19 public health emergency to participate in council meetings by telephone, teleconference or video conference, and to declare that an absence by a council member who is ordered to stay at home during the COVID-19 public health emergency shall be an excused absence."

When the agenda item came up Tuesday night, it was denied by the city council, with councilmen Gerber Porter, Joe Fuller, Jules Green and Malcolm Larvadain all voting 'no.'

The 'yes' votes came from councilmen Jim Villard and Chuck Fowler.

Councilman Joe Fuller motioned to the council not to hear the agenda item at all due to the pending litigation.

Silver is suing the City of Alexandria and Green for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act.

When News Channel Five spoke to Silver on Friday, he says he still talks to his constituents every day, and would just like to attend council meetings in some way.

