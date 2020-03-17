Alexandria City Court makes trial changes due to coronavirus

In light of the coronavirus concerns, Alexandria City Court has announced the following:

- All trials, both civil and criminal, scheduled to commence in Alexandria City Court between March 17 and March 27, are now continued to a date to be reset, no earlier than March 30.

- All civil trials, hearings and court appearances set for any date between March 17 and March 27 are now continued to a date to be reset by the Court.

- Criminal initial appearances for arraignments for incarcerated individuals and bond hearings shall continue as scheduled.

- The necessity of fulfilling the requirements of probation for probationers shall be suspended until April 13. The suspended requirements include, but are not limited to, community service, behavior modification classes, payment of fees and reporting requirements.

- This Order expressly does not prohibit any court proceedings by telephone, video, teleconferencing, or any other means that do not involve in-person contact.

