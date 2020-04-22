Alexandria City worker pushes for hazard pay

Sanitation workers are essential, many performing duties that keep our cities clean while subjecting themselves to harmful germs.

The threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has many sanitation workers in Alexandria concerned for their safety and possible exposure to the virus.

“We’re on the frontlines too,” Lindbergh Brown said.

Brown said he’s worked in the sanitation department for the City of Alexandria for more than a decade. He said he would like to see the city provide hazard pay for the department.

He said the city has taken steps to keep them safe by providing masks and sanitizer, but he’d also like to see an increase in compensation.

“I'm scared, not just for my department but all sanitation departments around the world,” he said. “We work in trash. It's germs. We go out there to the landfills, the average person couldn't go out there and the average person couldn't breathe.”

The City of Alexandria issued a statement to News Channel 5 regarding hazard pay.

“The Civil Service rules do not include a hazard pay provision or plan. Additionally, the city has provided additional protective devices in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Jim Smilie, Special Projects Coordinator, said.

Smilie also said the city’s Medical Analysis unit also performs COVID-19 testing for employees who believe they may be ill.

