Alexandria Country Day School celebrates 8th grade graduates

Another Cenla school celebrated its 2020 graduates the best they could on Thursday evening.

Alexandria Country Day School held a drive-thru ceremony for the 2020 eight grade graduation class.

Students and parents sat in their cars as faculty members praised them for a great year.

In December, ACDS was one of the two schools hit by the EF-3 tornado that rolled through Alexandria. Only a few months later students were notified that school would be out due to the pandemic.

It's been an interesting year for this graduating class and the new Miss ACDS, Grace Blackmon, is hoping upcoming eight graders appreciate every moment they have in school.

“Our eight grade year was like cut in half,” Blackmon explained. “So, just to cherish every moment you have with the people you're surrounded by because you don't realize how precious it is until you don't have it anymore.”

The new Mr. ACDS was also announced at the ceremony as Jad Meadaa.

