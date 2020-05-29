Alexandria Farmer's Market reopening Saturday with no-contact drive thru market

After several weeks of being closed the Alexandria Farmer's Market will reopen Saturday with a contactless market.

If you're interested in buying something from a vendor, you simply go to their online store to pre-order and pre-pay. Then fill out a customer template to put on your vehicle's dash to show which vendors you're picking up from.

On the day of the market you'll drive thru the Cabrini Church parking lot at your designated time to get your order loaded into your trunk. Pick up time slots are based on the first letter of the last name on your order.

The Alexandria Farmer's Market says they're looking forward to welcoming people back.

"So our phase one is based a lot upon New Orleans’s Crescent City Farmer's Market, and it's had huge success and has been really efficient as far as getting that food to the customers in a no contact situation. So, we were really inspired by that as far as really making sure that our market is on the full spectrum of- for everyone- for making sure that everyone can come and get their food here,” says market manager Audrey Kolde.

For a list of the vendors you can order from for tomorrow's market, just visit the Alexandria Farmer's Market on Facebook here.

