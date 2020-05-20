Alexandria Mall to re-open on Tuesday

The Alexandria Mall announced Wednesday that the shopping center will re-open on Tues., May 26. The hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

While the doors will be open to the public, there will be some new regulations in order to maintain a safe environment.

“Our food court area and children's play area will remain closed,” said Malissa Smoot, senior marketing director. “Shoppers are asked not to gather socially at this time and will be directed to use the common area of the mall to proceed to retailers for shopping purposes. The mall will also provide clear signage for shoppers to help them practice social distancing.”

Customer counters will be put at each main entrance and monitored to make sure to maintain only 25 percent occupancy.

For a list of retailers that will be open or offering curbside delivery, visit AlexandriaMall.com.

