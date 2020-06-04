Alexandria Museum of Art announces preparations for staged opening

The Alexandria Museum of Art is finalizing its preparations for a staged opening.

The museum will be open during regular hours to museum members beginning on Tuesday, June 16. It will open to the public on June 30.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear masks in public areas of the museum.

The staged opening will allow AMoA to help evaluate the processes and precautions that they have put in place to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The museum hopes to return to some live programming offerings with limited numbers and pre-registration as it moves into Phase III and will continue to offer virtual programming weekly.

