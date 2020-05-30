Alexandria Police Department investigating homicide

According to the Alexandria Police Department, on May 30, 2020, at 12:37 p.m. Uniform Patrol Officers responded to the 700 block of Harold Glen in reference to a person down in the field.

Officers discovered a deceased male who had been shot multiple times. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

We will continue to update as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 KALB & APD. All rights reserved.