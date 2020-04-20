Alexandria Police Dept. warns of scams associated with stimulus checks

Millions of Americans have received their stimulus checks from the federal government, and millions more are expected to receive their money in the next coming weeks.

Source: KALB

Most people who qualify to receive the direct payment do not need to sign up, apply or verify any personal information.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, criminals will not only target individuals who receive their stimulus checks, but also commercial businesses under the disguise of various business loan programs.

In order to protect yourself, Alexandria Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Josh Peppers says it's crucial to never give out any personal information, especially when you pick up the phone.

If you have any doubt about whether a call is legit, you can always cross-check the phone number on the IRS's website.

Peppers says the best way to avoid fraud is by not answering any questions, even if the person on the other end of the phone uses your name.

"Most importantly, do not give out any personal information...anything," said Peppers. "Even if they call you by your name, that does not mean they do not have all the information and anything added that you give them just helps the criminal out."

Within approximately 15 days of receiving your payment, you will receive mail notice from the IRS indicating the method of payment, amount, and a phone number to call if you did not receive your payment.

If you believe you've experienced a scam, or if you have any stimulus check questions for the Alexandria Police Department, you can email them directly at Police.Detective@CityofAlex.com.

You can also call police headquarters at 318-449-5099 and ask for the detective's division.

