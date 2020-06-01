Alexandria Police Officers Association post commitment to safety, serving public

Members of the Alexandria Police Officers Association posted on Facebook their commitment to safety and serving the public.

(MGN Image)

The post says:

"The men and women of the Alexandria Police Officers Association Local 833 (A.P.O.A.) would like to ensure the citizens of Alexandria that all employees of the APD are committed to doing what is right. At no time, do we support or encourage any social injustices and / or crimes being committed against anyone regardless of their race, sex, age, religion or sexual orientation. Our sworn officers are committed to serving the public, and supporting the Constitution and laws of both the United States and the State of Louisiana.

The right to peacefully protest is a fundamental right and should absolutely be exercised. On May 31, 2020, Citizens of Alexandria demonstrated how a peaceful protest should be conducted. The officers of the A.P.O.A. stand together with our community in this trying time. We are praying together, that our Nation can begin to heal.

As more peaceful protests are planned for the Alexandria area in the coming days, officers are committed to the safety of all. Let Alexandria and our community be an example of what we can do together."

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.