Alexandria Police investigating early morning shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.
It happened on Mary and Levin Streets just before 8:00 A.M.
Officers say the suspect was riding a bicycle when he saw the victim walking down the road and began shooting. The victim was shot several times and taken to a local hospital.
This incident is still under investigation.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.