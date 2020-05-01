Alexandria Police investigating early morning shooting

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened on Mary and Levin Streets just before 8:00 A.M.

Officers say the suspect was riding a bicycle when he saw the victim walking down the road and began shooting. The victim was shot several times and taken to a local hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

