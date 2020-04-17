Alexandria Police say crime has gone down over the past three months

As many people continue to listen to Governor Edwards' "Stay at Home" order, the Alexandria Police Department says that crime has gone down.

When comparing crime stats from the first three months of the year to the first three months of last year, Alexandria Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Josh Peppers tells us crime has gone down by about 10 percent.

Over over the past three months, dispatched calls are down by about 2,200 in comparison to the same three month period in 2019.

Seven crimes are required to be reported to the FBI, including; homicides, rapes, robberies, assaults, burglaries, auto thefts and thefts.

During the three-month period, Peppers said crime has gone down as time has progressed.

Thefts and some other crime stats can be attributed to the Governor's "stay at home" order, but Peppers said not all of it can.

"Some of it has to do with people being at home more," said Peppers. "The thefts are down because home owners are at home and not at work. Criminals don’t have the opportunity during the day to go create a theft or a burglary during those times because there are more people home now.”

Data for April has not yet been released.

If you see anything suspicious, Peppers encourages you to report it to police, and always be aware of your surroundings when spending time outdoors.

During an emergency, you can call 911, or APD Headquarters at 318-449-5099.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.