Alexandria VA Health Care System reports first positive COVID-19 case

A veteran is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 23.

A statement from the Alexandria VA Health Care System says the patient is being care for on an outpatient basis.

According to the statement, leaders at VA are ensuring the safety of faculty and staff and they believe the risk of transmission remains low.

VA is screening Veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection. Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

· If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

