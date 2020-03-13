Alexandria VA Health Care System taking extra precautions for COVID-19

While the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, the Alexandria VA Health Care System is paying special attention to it.

As part of this process, everyone who enters the campus will be pre-screened. This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments. At the Alexandria VA Medical Center, screening is being done at the gates of the facility; while screening at the outpatient clinics is being done as you walk into the clinic.

Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, flu or cold should contact us at 318-483-5083 before coming to their VA facility. Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. This service is available at no cost to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.

The Alexandria VA Health Care System also includes the following outpatient clinics in addition to the Alexandria VA Medical Center:

• Fort Polk CBOC

• Jennings CBOC

• Lafayette CBOC

• Lafayette CBOC, Campus B

• Douglas Fournet VA Clinic (Lake Charles)

• Natchitoches CBOC

Additionally, access to our Community Living Centers (VA nursing homes) is now strictly monitored to protect patients deemed more vulnerable and at higher risk.

Aside from the operational changes noted, the Alexandria VA Health Care System remains fully operational. Veterans with scheduled appointments should plan to attend and complete appointments as they normally would while considering extra time needed for screening.

The Alexandria VA Health Care System understands these actions may be inconvenient to some; however, these commonsense measures will help protect those who trust VA for their care and the employees that provide that care. For more information about COVID-19 visit the CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 website.

