Alexandria VA advises patients to arrive to appointments early

If you plan to visit the VA, you should set aside some extra time.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alexandria VA Health Care System says everyone entering the campus will be prescreened.

In a statement, the VA said patients should prepare for long lines, and they should arrive earlier than normal to their appointments.

If you believe you might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, or a general cold contact the VA at 318-483-5083.

Clinical staff members will be on standby 24/7 to provide help over the phone, completely free of charge.

