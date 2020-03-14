Alexandria Zoo: Closed until further notice

If you planned to go to the zoo this spring you can scratch that off your list of things to do, as the City of Alexandria announced they will be closing the zoo to the public until further notice.

The City of Alexandria announced they will be closing the zoo to the public until further notice. | KALB

Officials with the Alexandria Zoo say they came to this decision after Governor John Bel Edwards made his announcement Friday.

"While there have been no cases reported in Rapides Parish, we still have a social responsibility to our community," Lee Ann Whitt, the zoo director said. "We feel like we are doing the correct thing by closing. We will use the time when our gates are closed to just do some extra cleaning and sanitizing. So, when we do reopen it will be really clean for our guests. We want our guests to be safe and enjoy their time here."

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.