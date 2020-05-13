Alexandria Zoo remaining closed until June

The Alexandria Zoo has decided to remain closed even with the option of re-opening at a 25 percent capacity when the stay-at-home order ends this week.



Zoo Director Lee Ann Whitt says they'll remain closed until June at the least because of concerns with being able to keep surfaces constantly clean throughout the zoo's 33 acres.

The Alexandria Zoo has decided to remain closed until June. | Source: KALB

"We felt like we just needed a little bit longer to make our plans and be able to carry them through efficiently,” said Whitt.



On top of that, they have construction taking place that limits access to some areas of the zoo.



Whitt says, “Another reason is because we're doing some major construction work, replacing boardwalks in the Louisiana habitat. And we didn't want to invite the public in and then have part of the zoo closed. So, we felt like it was just best to wait”.

She also says that the zoo has been working on a re-opening plan for a while now and they'll probably have to limit some experiences when they do re-open.



Zookeepers and staff have continued to care for the animals, as they normally would, during this pandemic. And they say that some of the animals actually seem to miss seeing their visitors.

