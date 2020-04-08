Alexandria Zoo taking steps to keep animals safe from COVID-19

You may have heard about a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 on Sunday.

On Wednesday, we spoke with a staff veterinarian at the Alexandria Zoo to see what steps have been put in place to avoid having a similar situation happen here.

The zoo says they have implemented personal protective equipment usage for staff interaction with all of the animals. They were already increasing PPE usage with primates, as they do anytime there’s a virus going around in the area that causes concern.

Zoo workers try to stay six feet away from the animals, but that's not always possible, just because of the nature of their jobs.

“It's changed things, but I wouldn't necessarily say that its made it tougher, because we are always conscience of hygiene and potential zoonotic disease transmission, just in our everyday lives working so closely with these animals. It's always on the front of our mind," said Rebekah Riedel, staff veterinarian.

Riedel said that no staff members nor zoo animals are exhibiting any signs of sickness, at this time.

