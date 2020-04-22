Alexandria business impacted by tornado, making adjustments for COVID-19 pandemic

A ripped up sign at the end of Ross Lane in Alexandria serves as a not so distant memory for Jason Leatherman and The Garden Path Stone Center.

"Well you know you kind of hear at a distance that there's a virus, and like tornadoes you think that it's never going to affect you,” Leatherman said.

The scene just three days after the devastating EF-3 tornado ripped across the road on December 16 was one of chaos, as the storm destroyed nearly everything on the property of the family-run business.

"It was a struggle but we made it through,” Leatherman said.

The day before the tornado hit, Leatherman and his wife had brought a newborn baby home from the hospital.

The scene just four months later looks quite different. The property is now mostly cleaned up, but now in the midst of another challenge.

“Call 473-1818. Stay in your vehicle, place your order, and then they will load you,” Leatherman said as he read the sign now sitting in the business’s driveway.

Considered an essential business, The Garden Path Stone Center estimates they're nearly twice as busy as last spring, with people stopping by at a distance to pick up supplies for planting gardens, working on patios, and laying sod. Leatherman said they’re glad to help give quarantined customers something to do, but that he feels for other businesses that aren’t as lucky right now,

"I truly hate it for other businesses, I do," he added. "It's an animal in and of itself."

While The Garden Path owners said they're thankful to be busy now, they're holding off on plans to rebuild some of what was destroyed, because of the uncertain future of the economy from a month, to a year and even two years from now.

One thing that is certain is the tales that Leatherman will have to tell his son about all that happened in the first few months of his life.

"Never take your blessings for granted," he said. "If you have a good business, healthy family, be thankful for it because you can lose it pretty quickly."

The Garden Path Stone Center is open for business Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

